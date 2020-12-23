Santa brings Christmas cheer to Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -Santa is getting ready for his big night, but on Wednesday, he squeezed in some time to visit Prattville.
He was seen handing out goodies with Prattville police at one of the shopping centers.
“Well, I’ve got a real close friendship with the chief up here. And every year, I like to come up here and just spread some joy to Prattville and the surrounding region. And we’re just out here today to try to make people just relax and enjoy the season,” he said.
On Christmas Eve, you can follow Santa’s travels across the U.S. on the NORAD’s Santa tracker.
