Warming center opening in Montgomery Thursday-Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warming center will open in Montgomery as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.
The city says the warming center will open Thursday through Saturday at the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center.
Masks, cots and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures, according to the city.
Montgomery residents are encouraged to bring any prescribed medications that may be needed. Pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a kennel or travel cage.
Those interested in in volunteering, assisting with meals, donating clean and warm clothing or providing hygiene items are invited to do so, the city said.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at (334) 625-4181.
