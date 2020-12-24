ADPH data shows 85,901 COVID cases in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 have surfaced across the state just this month, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 85,901 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in December alone. This is the first week the state’s seven-day average number has remained in the 4,000s each day, with 4,232 cases confirmed Thursday.
The state has also reported 4,676 deaths from the virus, and it continues to see record-high hospitalizations, treating 2542 patients as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, Baptist Health is treating 149 patients across its three River Region facilities. On Wednesday, Baptist officials said it is experiencing its highest census ever and a record number of critical care patients.
Jackson Hospital reported Wednesday, it was treating 51 patients.
ADPH also released its COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard Wednesday. Like Montgomery, some counties moved from very-high to high-risk categories, but only two are reportedly classified as low-risk.
The state began its second week of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout with the addition of the Moderna vaccine. ADPH says vaccinations remain in Phase 1a rollout.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.