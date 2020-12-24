ADPH releases new risk indicator dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released a new risk indicator dashboard Wednesday.
According to ADPH, the new dashboard contains data reported through Dec. 19.
Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery are listed in the high-risk category. Montgomery was previously listed in the very high-risk category the week before.
Only two counties in the state, Tallapoosa and Wilcox, are listed in the low-risk category.
ADPH says people living in red, orange, or yellow should follow guidelines to help move their area toward the low-risk phase. People living in green should follow guidelines for low risk to stay in the low-risk phase.
Whether the COVID-19 case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level. Below is a description of each risk level:
- If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
- If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the high risk (orange) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will begin in the moderate (yellow) category.
- If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will begin in the low risk (green) category.
As of Thursday, 4,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama.
Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. According to ADPH, the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process.
Only people who are in the very high-risk category are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.