Auburn to introduce new head football coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will introduce new head football coach Bryan Harsin Thursday afternoon.
Harsin, who was named the new head coach Tuesday, will be introduced at 3:30 p.m.
Harsin spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Boise State where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles. He is also a former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator.
Harsin’s first head coaching job was at Arkansas State where he replaced Gus Malzahn in 2013. He will once again replace Malzahn for a coaching job.
Auburn fired Malzahn on Dec. 13 after eight seasons with the Tigers.
The Tigers wrapped up the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record.
