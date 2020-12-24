Chilton County Sheriff’s Office to get ballistic vests for K9s

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a donation of ballistic vests for its K-9s.
Sheriff John Shearon said in a statement that K-9s Justice, Traffic, Tracker and Shep will get the bullet and stab protective vests. Vested Interest in K-9s, a nonprofit organization, will be supplying the vests.
In September, the sheriff’s office started raising money after one of their K-9′s, officer Missile, was shot and wounded while tracking down a suspect in Thornsby in August.
It was the second bad injury Missile suffered, the sheriff’s office said.
Shearon said delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
