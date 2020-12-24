First Alert: Overcast, windy and cold afternoon ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a stormy start to our day, our late morning and early afternoon will continue to be somewhat wet, cloudy and cold. A line of showers and thunderstorms has almost completely cleared the state; it will be breezy now through Christmas Day with wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected on and off during that entire period.
Everyone will likely be entirely dry by lunchtime, so temperatures may be the biggest story after this front passes through...
We kicked the day off mild in the 60s before sunrise Thursday, but most of central and south Alabama has already fallen back into the 40s!
By the typically warmest part of the day, we will likely be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as arctic air surges in.
While impacts are not anticipated, it is important to note the chance of a few snow flurries Thursday afternoon and evening. The chances increase the farther north you get of I-85.
Temperatures will then fall into the mid-20s with wind chills down in the teens by Christmas morning. This will likely be the coldest or tied for the coldest Christmas since 2000!
It will stay very cold on Christmas Day despite mainly sunny skies all day. Highs head for the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind chills probably staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s all day.
The weekend still looks to feature all sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures. The mornings will be very cold in the 20s, but the afternoon hours will approach 50 Saturday and well into the 50s Sunday.
There are signs of a weak system trying to push through late Sunday night into Monday, but models don’t really show much moisture with that.
For that reason we’re keeping the period dry with partly cloudy skies and slightly above normal temperatures near 60!
