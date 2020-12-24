Free Christmas tree recycling program to be offered in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are partnering together to offer a free Christmas tree recycling program.
The recycling program will be offered Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, the city said in a statement.
Residents will be able to take trees to any one of the City’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. In addition to trees, the city says Saturday sanitation drop-off points will accept all usual items on Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
You can drop off your trees at the following locations:
- Old Sears site at South Court Street and Fairview Avenue
- Cramton Bowl north parking lot
- Goodwyn Middle School
- Halcyon Elementary School
- Harrison Elementary School
- BTW (formerly Hayneville Road Elementary School)
- Morningview Elementary School
- One Center (formerly Montgomery Mall)
- Sheridan Heights Community Center
- Southlawn Middle School
- Vaughn Road Elementary
- Wares Ferry Elementary
According to the city, Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, or AL WFF, will use the recycled trees to expand its fish habitats at around 20 small public fishing lakes throughout the state.
The city says that trees placed by the curb or road will be taken to the landfill and will not be recycled.
