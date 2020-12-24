River Region merchants pleasantly surprised by Christmas shopping season sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -‘Tis the season! It’s Christmas Eve and many of you spent the day wrapping up last minute Christmas shopping. That boded well for business owners who never imagined the season they would have a few months ago.
On Christmas Eve morning, the weather may have looked frightful in Prattville, but inside a retail and casserole business, the warmth of the season dispelled any notion of a bleak Christmas.
“Christmas has been fantastic this year. I mean my business.. the casserole business.. has tripled but I think it’s because people are having to change their last minute plan. I mean you plan to do this you can’t because of the COVID,” said Prattville business owner Connie Dismukes.
In Montgomery, the Name Dropper ripped and wrapped up a busy day.
“We’re pleased with all that’s going on,” said owner Brian Schroll.
Schroll says sales are up 3 percent more this December than one year ago, a benchmark he never thought was possible back in the spring when COVID was beginning to become a clear and present danger.
“People get excited about buying Christmas gifts. It’s kind of getting back to normal,” he said.
Up the road in Wetumpka at Market Shoppes, Pam Martin is crediting shoppers for shopping local and it has paid off handsomely.
“We had a record year. We’re up 40 percent over this same time last year. We’ve got more businesses downtown, a lot of new businesses have opened up in the last year. Of course, the more businesses you have the more people come. And the HGTV definitely helped,” said owner Pam Martin.
COVID, cold temperatures and cloudy skies; nothing seemed to get in the way of healthy holiday shopping season for so many merchants, a ‘Merry’ Christmas in more ways than one.
One national study shows Americans spent on average a little more than $1,500 on Christmas last year, enough to boost overall Christmas retail sales past the 1 trillion dollar mark in 2019.
