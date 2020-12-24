Sheriff: Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of Covington County deputy

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident with a Covington County Deputy.
Dalton Grier is charged with attempted murder.
According to a statement from the Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, a deputy was on his way home Wednesday night when he saw Grier parked on the side of the road as if he were entering the roadway.
Grier began to follow the deputy and got extremely close, Turman said. The deputy flashed his emergency lights, and Grier backed off. However, when the deputy turned onto U.S. 29, Grier accelerated and hit the back of the deputy’s patrol car.
Turman said Grier continued to hit the car, forcing the deputy off the road. He then fled the scene. The deputy tried to chase Grier, but he was unable to do so.
While the deputy was on the phone with Turman, Grier returned and rammed the car in a “t-bone fashion.” Grier then left the scene.
According to Turman, deputies found Grier at his residence.
Turman said he is thankful that the deputy is ok.
“The safety of our officers is paramount. Our deputy was simply returning home from work and was attacked. This will not and cannot be tolerated. I’m thankful my deputy is okay but he has endured a very traumatic experience. Please keep all our officers in your prayers as this hits home for all of us,” said Turman in a statement.
Grier is being held in the Crenshaw County Jail with no bond.
