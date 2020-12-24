Very cold Christmas!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brr! Extremely cold air has arrived and temperatures are dropping quickly. Christmas morning will start in the middle and upper 20s. It will also stay breezy, making it feel even colder when the wind blows! Wind chills could be in the teens and lower 20s in the early morning.
It will stay very cold on Christmas Day despite sunny skies. Highs head for the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind chills staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s all day.
Then, another frigidly cold night is in store Christmas night.
The weekend still looks to feature all sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures. The mornings will be very cold in the 20s, but the afternoon hours will approach 50 Saturday and well into the 50s Sunday.
Wishing for warmer weather? Next week is our Christmas present to you... temperatures will be above-average in the 60s!
