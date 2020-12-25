Another frigid night ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brr... after a cold Christmas day that barely reached the 40s, another bitterly cold night is in store. Temperatures are rapidly dropping through the 30s now, and overnight lows will land in the low 20s.
Pets need to come inside, vulnerable livestock need to be protected, sensitive plants should be covered and exposed water pipes should be prepped.
Saturday will also be quite chilly. Highs will stay in the 40s against despite ample sunshine!
Wishing for warmer weather? Next week is our Christmas present to you: temperatures will be above-average in the 60s!
Showers will return to the forecast by next Wednesday and Thursday. Luckily, it looks to dry out in time for New Years Eve.
