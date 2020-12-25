’I prayed and I prayed, and she made it’: Mother gives birth early, tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2020 took a scary turn for a local mother who not only gave birth to her daughter months early, but learned she was positive for COVID-19.
This Christmas, Sasha Jackson was just grateful to hold her daughter as they waited on Santa for the first time together.
Sasha found out she had COVID-19 three hours after giving birth to JaCarly, born at a precarious one pound, three ounces. She couldn’t hold her daughter for a month.
Mom, Sasha Jackson said, “Of course, they told me there was a possibility she wasn’t going to make it, but I prayed and I prayed, and she made it.”
Today, JaCarly’s favorite place is in her mother’s arms.
“She’s letting me know she’s hungry!”
Six-months-old, JaCarly is a fighter.
“She’s healthy overall, we still have a couple of specialists that we see, as a matter of fact we went to the ophthalmologist yesterday,” said Jackson.
Mom recovered from COVID-19 after suffering symptoms for weeks. “It just lingered, and lingered,” said Jackson.
Now, she’s putting 2020 in the rearview mirror, with a new perspective.
“Surviving COVID taught me to be grateful for every day, every day is a blessing to just even wake up, and I am just grateful to still be here.”
And of course she’s grateful just holding on to her little miracle.
