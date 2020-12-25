Man arrested on attempted murder of a Tuscaloosa Police Officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the Tuscaloosa Jail charged with the attempted murder of a police officer and robbery.
Tuscaloosa investigators said on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 608 Jack Warner Pkwy (Riverpoint Apartments) a woman reported she was robbed and her vehicle stolen from her by a man armed with a handgun.
The woman said she did not know the man.
Tuscaloosa Police responded, made a report, and began searching for the suspect and victim’s vehicle.
On Christmas Day, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Tuscaloosa officers responded to a second apartment complex, Evolve, located at 680 6th Ave NE on a suspicious male.
When officers got there they said the man ran off and then fired a gun at the officers. Thankfully, no officers were hit.
The man was taken into custody, and officers found a loaded pistol and multiple items from the previous reported robbery.
The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
The suspect, Danny William Haynes, age 36, was charged with the following: Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (Convicted Felon), and Attempting to Elude Police.
Investigators said Haynes has an extensive criminal history, including multiple pending felony cases.
He is in jail without bond pending approval by the courts.
