Police: Man runs through Peachtree Mall with gun after fight, no shots fired

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fight in Peachtree Mall led to one man running through the mall with a gun, but firing no shots just a day after Christmas.
According to police, a fight happened inside the mall. One of the men involved in the fight reportedly dropped a gun and another man picked it up and began running through the mall toward J.C.Penney.
Police later found the gun in the dumpster.
No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Mall officials reported that police have one person in custody. Police, however, have not yet confirmed that statement.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police.
