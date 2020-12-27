Montgomery warming center receives holiday donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center is serving as a place for people to stay warm this holiday season, and thanks to some volunteers, the spirit of Christmas was also brought to the warming center.
“I learned about the need for the warming shelter when I heard about the cold temperatures, we were going to have this week and I believe it’s one of those things I believe everyone should receive a Christmas present,” donator Dawn Barron said.
Barron and her daughter created their own presents, making 24 gift bags filled with socks, candy, hygiene supplies, activity books and hand drawn Christmas cards for the people staying at the warming center.
She asked for helped through Facebook and in two days people assisted with supplies and donations.
Montgomery EMA director Christina Thornton said it’s support from the community this holiday that has really benefited the warming center.
“They have brought blankets. They have brought food, anything that will help us support this facility,” Thornton said.
Barron hopes this won’t be the last time she does something like this. She said she hopes it becomes a family tradition.
“It was something very important. I think with something with this year of 2020 has presented us all. I think we can all go back to simpler times and remember how blessed we are, and how much we have to share with others,” Barron said.
The warming center is open when temperatures dropped below 32 degrees.
