Warming up ahead of our next storm system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Could you tell that today was a bit warmer than past days? Many of us actually reached the 60s! If this warmer weather is your cup of tea, then we have good news for you - high temperatures will be in the middle 60s tomorrow through Wednesday!
Low temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer. Tonight will be cold, but not as cold, in the middle 30s. Then, temperatures will be in the 40s the following two mornings.
A strong storm system is set to impact our area by the middle of the week. Models have continued to slow down the timing of arrival of storms, so here’s how we see it now:
Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, then more showers are likely Wednesday night. Heavy, widespread rain will move through the state Thursday and Thursday night, when we ring in the New Year. We’ll dry out early Friday morning.
Severe weather is a possibility with this system. Right now, we can’t rule out damaging wind, flooding rain, and/or isolated tornadoes on Thursday.
Threats and timing will be nailed down as the system gets closer, so check back for updates.
The first day of 2021 will be sunny and chilly!
