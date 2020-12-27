Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco


Car flipped over on San Francisco beach after going off cliff (no sound)
By KGO staff | December 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 12:56 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

