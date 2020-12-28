Above average temperatures continue, then a stormy end to 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve kicked off the last week of 2020 on a quiet and somewhat warm note, but it looks like we will only get milder between now and the start of 2021! Seasonable temperatures are not expected over the next few days, so if you are a fan of upper 60s and lower 70s, then this forecast is for you. Unfortunately, it does come along with a growing threat for potential strong and even severe storms this Thursday...