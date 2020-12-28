Above average temperatures continue, then a stormy end to 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve kicked off the last week of 2020 on a quiet and somewhat warm note, but it looks like we will only get milder between now and the start of 2021! Seasonable temperatures are not expected over the next few days, so if you are a fan of upper 60s and lower 70s, then this forecast is for you. Unfortunately, it does come along with a growing threat for potential strong and even severe storms this Thursday...
Most of our area is made it easily into 60s today, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for the end of December. You might have also noticed that while we are warm, we are also very cloudy; all of central and south Alabama will remain on the overcast side tonight, which will help keep temperatures from dipping too low.
Tuesday starts off in the upper 30s and low/mid 40s, and quickly we turn sunnier. A minor “blip” on the radar will be areas of fog potentially developing by Tuesday morning. It doesn’t look like it will be overly dense or problematic, but it’s worth noting.
Reduced visibility won’t be an issue for everyone, and it won’t stick around long... afternoon sunshine helps lead high back into the 60s.
Through Wednesday, there won’t be any major changes. We will start to see the effects of our next strong system through, and it comes in the form of breezy conditions by late Wednesday afternoon.
Breezy to even windy conditions will remain in place overall Wednesday night, Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday morning. The windiest time period will probably be Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Some gusts will probably exceed 30-35 mph.
We can’t rule out some showers for some during the morning hours on Thursday, but the main window of concern for rain and thunderstorms will be late Thursday afternoon through 6 a.m. Friday.
Numerous to widespread showers and storms are likely during this period, with heavy rain and severe weather both in the forecast.
The exact details regarding the severe risk are not set in stone quite yet, but what we can say is there is enough confidence to warrant including damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes in the forecast.
The main details we will be trying to figure out over the next couple of days are when exactly the highest severe threat will be, and how our ingredients come together down to the county by county level. Once we get a little closer, we will be able to determine the extent of the severe risk.
Behind that system will be cooler air for the start of 2021. After returning to the middle 60s on New Year’s Day, highs under partly cloudy skies will be near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-50s on Sunday.
We will also see our overnight low temperatures return back to the 30s by Sunday.
