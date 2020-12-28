Alabama has reported 95K new COVID-19 cases in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama continues to confirm an escalating number of new COVID-19 cases, as warned by health officials at the start of the holiday season.
Throughout the month of December, the state has consistently broken an alarming number of records, specifically involving new cases and hospitalizations.
With only three days remaining on the calendar, nearly 95,000 new cases have been reported in Alabama. For reference, that’s more than enough people to fill Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium with another 7,000 waiting to get in.
Alabama’s seven-day hospitalization average has climbed by more than 200 nearly each week in December. To date, the state’s seven-day hospitalization average has grown by 918 since the first day of the month.
The state hit a new watermark Monday as hospitals across the state treat 2,802 patients with COVID-19. As of Monday, the state’s seven-day hospitalization average is 2,555.
ADPH has reported 1,074 deaths in December, which accounts for 23 percent of all COVID-related deaths since March. Despite the wide margin of deaths this month, the percentage of those who are dying from the virus in Alabama is down. Physicians attribute the decrease in deaths to new medications used to treat COVID-19, for both inpatients and those who are recovering at home.
2,269 new cases were reported on Monday, seven-day average for new cases to 3,295 per day. 4,439 new cases and 19 deaths, so far, have been reported this week.
Montgomery County added 120 new cases Monday. It holds the state’s fourth highest caseload at 15,678 and the state’s third highest number of deaths at 271.
