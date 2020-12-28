Alabama state veterans homes to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 vaccinations will begin this week at Alabama’s state veterans homes.
The first round of vaccines will be administered Tuesday to residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.
Vaccinations will continue over the next two weeks at the following homes:
- Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home, Dec. 31
- William F. Green State Veterans Home, Jan. 7
- Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home, Jan. 11
Approximately 468 residents and 850 staff members will receive the vaccine.
The Federal Pharmacy Program is working with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to administer the vaccines at Alabama’s long-term care facilities.
The health care provider for the state veterans homes, Health Management Resources of Alabama, has partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine in two doses.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.