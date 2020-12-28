Authorities unable to locate driver after I-85 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities weren’t able to locate the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 12, which is just east of the Montgomery city limits.
According to state troopers, a 2014 Dodge Avenger left the interstate, overturned multiple times and landed upside down in a creek.
Authorities extensively searched the area by ground and by air and didn’t find the driver.
The vehicle was reported stolen in Columbus, Ga.
The crash remains under investigation.
