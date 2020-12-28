Crash injures on-duty Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officer

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that injured an on-duty law enforcement officer.
ALEA says the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday when an unnamed Conservation Enforcement Officer with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources crashed the 2019 Dodge 1500 pickup truck he was driving.
An investigation shows the officer was actively in pursuit of a suspect at the time he crashed the truck on Greenwood Drive at Alabama Highway 51, about a mile outside of Hurtsboro.
The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment, though the severity of his condition was not provided.
No details were immediately available regarding the suspect or the reason the officer was in pursuit.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.