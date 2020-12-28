First responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region first responders are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
In Prattville, several officers, including Chief Mark Thompson, got their first dose of the vaccine Monday. The police department shared pictures on Facebook.
First responders in Montgomery also started receiving vaccines.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue shared pictures on Facebook Monday of Fire Chief Miford Jordan and Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper getting their first shots.
According to the post, Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel are now able to schedule vaccination appointments.
