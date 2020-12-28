First responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Members of the Prattville Police Department received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 28. (Source: Prattville Police Department/Facebook)
By WSFA Staff | December 28, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 10:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region first responders are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In Prattville, several officers, including Chief Mark Thompson, got their first dose of the vaccine Monday. The police department shared pictures on Facebook.

Thanks to the Baptist Health Team for taking Great Care of the Chief and I as we received our vaccine this morning. 🙏🏾

Posted by Prattville Police Department on Monday, December 28, 2020

First responders in Montgomery also started receiving vaccines.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue shared pictures on Facebook Monday of Fire Chief Miford Jordan and Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper getting their first shots.

District Fire Chief Carr assisted in scheduling Fire Chief Jordan and Assistant Fire Chief Cooper to receive their first...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Monday, December 28, 2020

According to the post, Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel are now able to schedule vaccination appointments.

