Homicide victim’s family asking for answers 11 months later

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven months and still no answers as to why 22-year-old Jonvontae Goode was shot to death on the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive in January.
“When I see my brother on the ground everything just dropped,” Jonvontae’s brother, Keonize Goode, said. “I was just holding his hand and just crying on his shoulder telling him everything is going to be OK.”
Jovontae’s mother, Ashesia, feels seeking answers for her son’s death has been even more painful. She says Montgomery police have not given any leads nor followed up with her about the shooting.
WSFA reached out to Montgomery Police on Sunday about the case but no one was available to speak about it at this time.
“I know somebody out there know what’s going on, so it’s like MPD is not pushing forward for what they need to do,” Ashesia said.
Ashesia says getting answers won’t bring her son back but it will bring her some peace.
“It will ease the pain that I know that the person who killed Jonvontae Goode is behind bars,” Ashesia said.
She also pleaded that people put down their guns to stop the violence.
“They should think about other people family and what we’re going through because what they are doing is not right,” Ashesia said.
If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. All tips given through the line will remain anonymous.
