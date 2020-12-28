Man sought for multiple armed robberies in Auburn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police are searching for a man wanted for multiple armed robberies.
According to Auburn police, officers were called to three separate robbery calls on Christmas Day. The three robberies happened at businesses located in the 1900 block of East Glenn, the 1700 block of Opelika Road and the 1400 block of Opelika Road.
The suspect was described to officers as being a thin man between 25-35 years old. He was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black tennis shoes and a red vest. He is believed to have left the scene in a white truck.
During the incidents, police say the suspect came into the business with a handgun and demanded money before leaving.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Auburn Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
