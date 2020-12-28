Salvation Army falls short of kettle donation goal, still time to give

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army just finished one of its largest fundraisers, the Red Kettle Campaign, but unfortunately the organization did not meet its $230,000 goal.
The effort fell about $50,000 short.
Funds received this time of year make or break the Salvation Army’s ability to fund its feeding and shelter programs next year.
While donations are down, demand for the Salvation Army’s services is up because of the pandemic.
“We have families, on a daily basis, coming asking for food assistance. The hot meals that we serve during the day those numbers are still, we’re still serving close to about 100 people a day for hot meals, but then we have those people come in for a grocery assistance,” said Lt. Bryan Farrington with the Salvation Army. “The need for rent assistance and utilities has increased incredibly.”
The Salvation Army believes 2021 will be just as busy.
The needs are greater and the donations less, but it’s not too late to give.
“Those dollars mean hope for people; that’s a direct correlation. Those dollars mean hope. Every dollar that comes in, we turn around about 85 -90% of that goes right back out into community,” Farrington said. “And so that when those resources aren’t there, that’s less people that we can house that’s less people we can feed that’s less people, we can provide assistance for rental assistance.”
Online donations can be made at SalArmyALMKettle.org.
The Salvation Army asks that you donate before midnight Dec. 31.
