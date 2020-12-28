Multiple firearms stolen in Prattville vehicle burglaries

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are hoping the release of security video and photos will help them find the person who broke into multiple vehicles, stealing money and numerous firearms.
Prattville police say the suspect is an unidentified male who committed multiple breaking and entering of a motor vehicle crimes overnight from Dec. 26 to 27th.
The suspect targeted both locked and unlocked vehicles in a subdivision off Old Ridge Road.
If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
