Multiple firearms stolen in Prattville vehicle burglaries

Prattville suspect sought for multiple vehicle break-ins
By WSFA Staff | December 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 3:48 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are hoping the release of security video and photos will help them find the person who broke into multiple vehicles, stealing money and numerous firearms.

Prattville police say the suspect is an unidentified male who committed multiple breaking and entering of a motor vehicle crimes overnight from Dec. 26 to 27th.

The suspect targeted both locked and unlocked vehicles in a subdivision off Old Ridge Road.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

Prattville police and CrimeStoppers are searching for this suspect who broke into multiple vehicles and stole money and guns in the overnight hours of Dec. 26 and 27th.
