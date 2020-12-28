Man shot in apparent road rage incident in Prattville, police say

Man shot in apparent road rage incident in Prattville, police say
The shooting happened in the Brentwood area.
By WSFA Staff | December 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 8:05 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager is in custody in connection with an apparent road rage shooting in Prattville, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Brentwood area.

Chief Mark Thompson said the victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody.

Thompson said road rage appears to be the motive behind the shooting.

Editor’s note: This story was updated after police corrected the age of the victim. He is 24 years old.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.