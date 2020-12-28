Man shot in apparent road rage incident in Prattville, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager is in custody in connection with an apparent road rage shooting in Prattville, according to police.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Brentwood area.
Chief Mark Thompson said the victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.
The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody.
Thompson said road rage appears to be the motive behind the shooting.
Editor’s note: This story was updated after police corrected the age of the victim. He is 24 years old.
