UPDATE: Shooting at Christmas Day party in Phenix City leaves one dead, one critical

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man shot and killed in Phenix City on Christmas night has been identified.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced 31-year-old Vince Deloney from what appears to have been multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the KFC on 13th St. on Christmas in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, they found a gunshot victim, later identified as Deloney, sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle. It did not appear to officers that the shooting had taken place at the KFC.
Deloney was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 8:30 p.m.
Police were investigating this shooting when they received word of a second gunshot victim at Piedmont Columbus Regional. It was originally unclear if the two shootings were related.
The second victim, whose name is not being released, was rushed into surgery immediately and remains in critical condition.
Investigation into both shootings led police to a house party in the 900 block of 15th Place. An altercation broke out at the party leading to Deloney being shot and killed and the second victim injured.
There is no word at this time on if Phenix City police have any suspects.
Anyone with information on Deloney’s shooting death is asked to contact PCPD.
