USDA declares Hurricane Zeta disaster areas in 32 Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has designated 13 Alabama counties as primary disaster areas following damage from Hurricane Zeta on Oct. 28 and 29.
The designation applies to Autauga, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox counties.
However, an additional 19 contiguous counties are also covered under the designation and include Baldwin, Bibb, Butler, Calhoun, Cleburne, Conecuh, Coosa, Crenshaw, DeKalb, Escambia, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Macon, Montgomery, Shelby, Perry, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties.
The designation makes farm operators in affected counties eligible for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, or FSA, including emergency loans.
Farmers in those counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loans.
