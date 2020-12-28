MPD: 29-year-old man Montgomery’s 66th homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 29-year-old is the capital city’s latest homicide victim, Montgomery police announced Monday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Keith Spells.
Coleman says officers were called to the 400 block of Arthur Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Spells who had been fatally shot.
The circumstances surrounding Spells’ death remain under investigation and Coleman says no arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information related to Spells’ death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Spells’ death is the 66th homicide of 2020 for Montgomery.
