Alabama nears record 100K COVID-19 cases for December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is expected to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 cases for the month by Wednesday, a grim milestone in an already record-breaking December.
Nearly 99,000 cases have been confirmed in the last month of the year, nearly double the total number of cases reported in November. It December represents 28 percent of the state’s total caseload since the pandemic began.
Tuesday, 3,907 new cases were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state’s seven-day case average stands at 3,141 per day.
A record number of deaths, nearly 1,100, have also been reported in December. Due to proliferation of disease in the state, Alabama’s death rate is still among the lowest since the pandemic began. The state’s death rate has steadily declined since May, going from nearly four percent to now around 1.4 percent.
Physicians attribute that to new medications and treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients, both in and out of the hospital.
Around 12 percent of those who are infected with the virus require hospital-level care. As of Tuesday, hospitals across the state are under immeasurable stress while attempting to treat a record number of COVID-19 patients.
Currently around 2,800 people are hospitalized with virus and COVID-19 patients currently occupy around half the state’s ICU capacity.
Baptist Health’s three Montgomery area hospitals hit a new record Tuesday with 169 inpatients while Jackson Hospital reported 64. That brings the River Region’s primary hospitals to 233 being treated for the disease.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.