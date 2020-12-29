Alabama nursing homes to begin receiving COVID vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With vaccine shipments being sent across the country, the next in line here in Alabama is our nursing homes.
Those facilities have been some of the most at-risk for the spread of the virus.
CVS, Walgreens, and Senior Care Pharmacy have been approved to deliver and administer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and staff members in Alabama.
This is possible thanks to the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program that Alabama Nursing Homes are a part of.
One of the three pharmacies will bring the Pfizer vaccine to the nursing home to whomever they signed up with, the pharmacy will give the first dose of the vaccine to the staff and residents at the same time to those who want to receive it, and in 21 days they will return and give the second dose.
“We think this is the most efficient and effective way for nursing home residents and staff members to be vaccinated for covid-19, “a spokesperson for Alabama Nursing Home Association, John Matson, said.
52 thousand people will get both doses of the vaccine in nursing homes.
Currently, over 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alabama nursing homes.
1,475 deaths have been reported from nursing homes.
Matson believes the vaccine, people wearing a mask, and social distancing will help drive down the community spread of the virus, which directly affects nursing homes.
“Certainly, it won’t end tomorrow, but we feel that we’re getting closer to the finish line every time we see a decrease in transmission, and it’s that much closer to the end of this very long race,” Matson said.
Matson did not give an exact number of how many people have received the vaccine or which pharmacy has administered it, but there have been reports of nursing homes in the state receiving the vaccine Monday.
