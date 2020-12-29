Bond revoked for Prattvile man charged with murdering infant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has revoked bond for a man charged with murder in the death of an infant in Prattville.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Christopher Lamar Hundley’s bond was revoked Monday.
Court documents indicate Hundley was arrested during a recent domestic disturbance call and charged with failure to obey law enforcement and resisting arrest. Police had reportedly responded to Hundley’s residence multiple times recently while he was out on bond.
Hundley was charged with murder in September.
He is accused of assaulting his pregnant wife. She suffered injuries during the assault that resulted in her going into labor and the death of the infant, Prattville police said.
The murder case has been bound over to a grand jury.
