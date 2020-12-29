Former Lowndes County District Judge Ted Bozeman dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well-known former judge Archie “Ted” Bozeman has died at the age of 83.
He was elected as the first district judge of Lowndes County in 1975 and citizens re-elected four times until he retired in 1997.
Bozeman leaves behind a wife of 61 years and three children.
His daughter, Judge Terri Lovell, is the current presiding judge in the same judicial circuit.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
