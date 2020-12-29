2 house fires under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are looking into what caused two house fires Monday.
According to Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper, firefighters responded to the first fire around 6:59 a.m. in the 3400 block of Harris Street. When they arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the front of the home.
The second fire happened around 10:59 p.m. in the 6000 block of Eric Lane. Cooper says heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived.
According to Cooper, the second fire was contained to the kitchen of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
No one was injured in either fire. Their causes remain under investigation.
