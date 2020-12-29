Montgomery bar’s license revoked after reports of violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted Monday night to revoke the business license of an establishment on the Eastern Boulevard because of recent violence.
The council approved the immediate revocation of Yu Bar and Grill’s license, forcing it to close.
Councilman Oronde Mitchell said in an emailed statement that the decision was made to pull Yu Bar’s license after multiple issues were discovered including a shooting that involved one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
“That’s the incident that made the council decide that we didn’t feel safe with them remaining open” he explained.
Mitchell said the issues were first brought to the city council’s attention after the Bureau of Investigations conducted a routine inspection of the business and found that it was not operating at 50 percent of normal capacity, despite COVID-19 guidelines.
Ten days after that inspection, the owners were found to be in violation by the council, Mitchell said.
“Around or about November 29th, video surfaced and was forwarded to several council members,” Mitchell then added. “On December 1st, during the work session [I]addressed that video, like I had addressed countless videos of acts of violence throughout the city, which includes city venues.”
Mitchell said the council tried to work with the owners but were unable to find a compromise.
“The decision to close Yu Bar was based on several facts. First, their methods of operation not being in accordance to their business license. Secondly, the number of calls, responses, and complaints. Last but not least, the safety of residents who patronize this establishment.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.