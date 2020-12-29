Montgomery hospitals push ahead with COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a data dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 vaccinations that have been conducted.
As of Tuesday, about 20,000 vaccines had been administered to frontline medical workers and in nursing homes.
In the Montgomery area, vaccinations are underway with Baptist Health saying it’s vaccinated 965 people so far with the 1,400 doses it has. That includes 728 of its team members and 237 community first responders.
Baptist, which operates three hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville, says it’s actively scheduling more people to get the vaccine each day and expects to receive another shipment from Pfizer within the next two weeks.
At nearby Jackson Hospital, more than 200 doses of Moderna’s vaccine have been administered so far with the hospital saying it will be aggressively working its way through the hospital over the next few days. Jackson received 2,000 doses of Moderna but says it isn’t sure when it will get another shipment.
“I certainly hope we can get more vaccine in the state this week,” said Alabama Hospital Association President, Dr. Don Williamson. “Again, while it may not slow the spread of disease yet, if we can get more healthcare workers vaccinated, we keep them in play, and that helps with our staffing shortages and helps us deal with what may be a catastrophic January.”
Williamson said, based on his current knowledge of the situation, “we could have about 120,000 doses between the Pfizer and the Moderna,” in the next week. He calls that “a huge step.”
