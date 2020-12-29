Montgomery man dies 10 days after being shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who had been hospitalized since being shot on Dec. 19 has died from his injuries, making him Montgomery’s 67th homicide victim of year.
Montgomery police say the victim, 65-year-old William Elmore III, of Montgomery, was shot around 1 p.m. that Saturday. Police were called to an area hospital where physicians were treating him for life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, 10 days after the incident, the investigation was upgraded to a homicide case.
The circumstances surrounding Elmore’s death remain unclear, but investigators have since determined the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
