Non-profit pays off mortgage of fallen Montgomery paramedic’s family home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine months have passed since Montgomery paramedic David Mimm’s family was devastated by a crash that took his life. The Care Ambulance employee was responding to a 911 call on March 1 when the crash happened.
His family has struggled to move forward without him, but on Monday they were given a major boost. A national non-profit stepped in with a Christmas time gift that pays off the mortgage of the family home.
The generosity is thanks to Tunnel to Towers, founded in 2001 to honor FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Though it will never bring back their husband and father home, Mimm’s wife, fellow paramedic Elizabeth Mimm, and their children, Teresa, David Jr., and Dawson, can now move forward knowing their home is secure.
“Knowing we will be able to stay in the home that my boys were raised in, the home that David and I built our life in....that’s priceless,” Elizabeth said. “There aren’t enough words to describe how much relief it brings to me and how much it means not just to me, but to our entire family.”
“David and Elizabeth spent decades saving lives as paramedics,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “They were there to help their neighbors through every crisis. We are proud to help his family through this crisis by lifting the financial burden of a mortgage off this family.”
This is one of dozens of mortgage payoffs Tunnel to Towers is making as part of its Season of Hope project. In the span of 36 days, the non-profit will pay off 36 mortgages to the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and some of our nation’s most catastrophically injured veterans.
The organization will soon mark its 250th mortgage payoff and in 2021, its 20th year of service, has set a goal of providing another 116 mortgage-free homes to the nation’s heroes before the year ends.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.