Opelika police release surveillance photos in search of three theft suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for three felony theft suspects.
On Dec. 20, police began investigating a theft of property second degree that occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2718 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika.
According to police, three suspects are seen on camera entering the store at approximately 9:17 p.m.
The first suspect is wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and black and white slides. The second suspect is wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket, black slides and a pink mask. The third suspect is wearing a black shirt with a yellow butterfly, blue jean jacket, black pants and a black mask. All three suspects are women.
They were seen leaving in an unknown black vehicle.
If you have any information on the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.