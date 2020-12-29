Renaissance Montgomery looks to hire 32 at January job fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Renaissance Hotel and Spa in downtown Montgomery is set to host a job fair in the new year.
The hotel is looking to fill 32 positions through a January job fair event. Applicants will be able to apply for spots in the hotel’s restaurants, bars, kitchen, housekeeping, security, events, spa, and accounting areas.
Organizers of the job fair say the positions are both full-time and part-time, as well as management and on-call roles.
The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Convention Center in Exhibit Hall A, located on the hotel’s first floor.
Prospective employees are asked to fill out an online application before attending the job fair. All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug screening and a background check.
Those who are hired will enjoy employee benefits including insurance, competitive wages, paid holidays, paid vacation, sick leave, and 401K.
Those attending should park in the hotel’s parking deck on Bibb Street and bring their parking ticket to the job fair where it will be validated.
The job fair will adhere to all CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and masks are required to attend.
