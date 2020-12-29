Three men indicted in shooting death of 8-year-old at Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men accused in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria on July 3 were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.
Montez Coleman, King Williams, and Demetrius Dewayne Jackson face capital murder charges in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Royta Giles and hurt three others.
Police say a verbal altercation on the first level near the food court led to the shooting. Three others were injured.
Investigators testified Coleman fired a shot and Jackson and Williams fired back, hitting the three victims.
