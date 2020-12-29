Troy police searching for armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the suspect walked into the Z-tech gas station on U.S. 231 and Sanders Road around 3:15 Tuesday morning and then robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect, whom police said stands shorter than six feet and with a heavy build, had been seen hanging around before the robbery.
After committing the crime, the man fled the scene on foot running north across U.S. 231.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who can identify him should call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555, or CrimeStoppers at 334- 215-STOP.
