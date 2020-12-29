Bill Nichols State Veterans Home first to administer COVID-19 vaccine to residents, staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City became the first to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents and staff.
According to the Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs, 84 residents reside at Bill Nichols and about 90 percent agreed to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.
Vaccinations will continue over the next two weeks for the following homes:
- Floyd E. Tut Fann State Veterans Home- Thursday
- Williams F. Green State Veterans Home- Jan. 7
- Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home- Jan. 11
“For several weeks, our health care team has worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in scheduling the vaccinations for our veteran-residents and staff. Our medical staff at the state veterans homes is prepared to administer the first and subsequent rounds of the vaccine beginning tomorrow,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis.
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Alabama are vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. The health care provider for the state veterans homes, Health Management Resources of Alabama, INC., has partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizervaccine in two doses. Those two doses will be administered three weeks apart.
Alabama’s vaccine plan has prioritized frontline medical workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities for the first doses.
More than 347,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began and more than 4,700 people have died.
