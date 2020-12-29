Well above normal temps continue, then storms to end 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are a fan of the unseasonably warm temperatures, then this forecast has your name written all over it. Highs today climbed into the mid and even upper 60s... some spots made it to 70°! That’s all expected again tomorrow, but unfortunately the warmth will come at a price in the form of rain and storms by the end of the week...
Tonight will be above normal once again in the middle to upper 40s as clouds increase.
Wednesday will be a touch warmer pushing 70 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will turn at least a little breezy at times during the afternoon, with gusts possibly touching 20 mph!
Breezy to even windy conditions will remain in place from Wednesday night through early Friday as our strong late-week storm system impacts the region.
The windiest time period will probably be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for most. Some gusts will probably exceed 30-35 mph during that window.
We can’t rule out a few scattered showers during the morning hours on Thursday, but the better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday afternoon through the late morning hours on Friday.
Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms are likely during this period -- especially Thursday night into Friday morning. That’s when heavy rain and a chance of severe weather will exist.
Anything that moves through during the daytime on Thursday will not be severe or heavy.
The exact details regarding the severe risk are still a bit muddled, but what we can say is there is enough confidence to warrant including damaging wind gusts and a isolated tornadoes in the forecast. Again, this is for the Thursday overnight and Friday morning period.
Behind that system will be cooler air for the start of 2021. After returning to the lower 70s behind the rain on New Year’s Day, highs under will be near 60 on Saturday and only in the mid-50s on Sunday with dry conditions.
We will also see our overnight low temperatures return back to the 30s by Sunday and Monday mornings as well!
