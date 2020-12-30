Auburn players on coaching change: ‘It’s been a learning experience’

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been almost a week since Bryan Harsin was introduced as Auburn’s new head coach and the players say it’s been another learning experience to add to a 2020 season full of COVID-19 challenges.
Auburn, who took three weeks off after their last regular season game against Mississippi State, returned to the practice field this week to prepare for the Citrus Bowl against 14th ranked Northwestern.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will continue his role as interim head coach until after the bowl game. The Tigers say it’s been a challenge handling the short practice week along with the new coaching change.
“You know, that’s been the biggest challenge, try to keep guys motivated. But I think it’s been a learning experience and I think with the coach that we have, they’re doing their best to keep everybody positive and motivated, and so I think it been a good learning experience,” said Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant.
“We went into two weeks to where we had a lot of things going on, a lot of changes, and I think I feel like as a football team, we have done a really good job of hanging in there and making sure we made it back to practice, and I think that our guys have done a good job of sticking together,” said quarterback Bo Nix.
Two of Auburn’s key players have decided to opt out including wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and running back Mark Anthony-Richards. The Tigers also have a couple of players out with injury and COVID protocols, but Steele did not release any numbers.
