Auburn robbery suspect arrested on felony warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Phenix City Police Department arrested a robbery suspect.
24-year-old Detorrance Jakell Tolbert, of Auburn, was arrested Dec. 29 on felony warrants charging him with three counts of first degree robbery.
Between 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 26, Auburn police responded to three robbery calls. According to police, the incidents occurred at businesses located in the 1900 Block of East Glenn Avenue, 1700 Block of Opelika Road, and the 1400 Block of Opelika Road.
Tolbert was arrested in Phenix City and was later transported to the Lee County Jail.
Tolbert’s bond is set at $300,000 and he is charged with three Class A Felonies each carrying a possible sentence of life in prison.
