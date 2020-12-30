The latest update on timing and impacts from the potent late week system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After rising to just shy of 70 degrees both Monday and Tuesday, most locations will hit 70 or get into the lower 70s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. It will be a little breezy at times, with gusts possibly touching 20 mph...
Breezy conditions will remain in place for Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday courtesy of a tightening pressure gradient from our approaching system.
The windiest time period will probably be Thursday night through Friday morning for most. Some gusts will probably exceed 30 mph during that window.
After a dry night in the lower 50s tonight, it’s possible we could see some scattered showers as early as the morning hours on Thursday. Some scattered showers will be possible at any point throughout the day Thursday, but thunderstorms and severe weather will not occur.
In fact, not everyone will even see shower activity on New Year’s Eve despite it being cloudy and breezy. Yes, there will be scattered rain across Alabama throughout the day, but there should be plenty of dry time.
Highs will again head into the lower 70s. That, by the way, is a solid 15 degrees above normal for December 31st!
Late Thursday evening into Thursday night and the first half of Friday is the window when our best rain and scattered thunderstorm chances will exist. And based on what we’re seeing today, it’s probably fair to say the 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. period Thursday night into Friday will feature the highest rain chances.
It’s during this time that the ingredients will be in place to support at least a chance of some strong to severe wind gusts capable of producing damage. There’s also a low-end risk of a couple of tornadoes given the set-up.
It’s not a “slam dunk” in terms of severe weather situations in our area, but enough is there to warrant mentioning the threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Behind that system will be cooler air for the start of 2021. Not so much for New Year’s Day as highs head for the low and even middle 70s as the rain departs into Georgia.
But by the weekend, highs will fall back into the lower 60s for Saturday and mid-50s for Sunday with dry conditions expected.
If you like the colder temperatures, look for overnight lows to return back to the 30s by Sunday morning and into next week.
